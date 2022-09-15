Mrs. Mary Hodge, of Enterprise, Ala., died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mary was born May 20, 1965 to Luther Mahoney (deceased) and Mary Lee Williams. Shortly after graduating high school, she enlisted in the United States Army where she served as an aircraft electrician. In 1991 she married her husband of 31 years, James A. Hodge Jr., and raised two daughters.
In 2002 Mary graduated from Saint Leo University with a Bachelor’s degree in business and minor in accounting; Magnum Cum Laude.
In 2007 the Hodge family settled in Enterprise where Mary worked as a records specialist for 12 years.
Survivors include her husband: James A. Hodge Jr., Enterprise; two daughters: Aliesha McErvin (Vonte’), and Jameila Hodge; one grandson: Tristopher James Sherwood (T.J), and one on the way of Enterprise; her mother: Mary Lee Williams, Washington, Ga.; two sisters: Jeannie Ferrell, Washington, and Cynthia Patoine (Michael, Winterville, Ga.; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.