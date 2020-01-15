Mary Jean Gamez

Mary Jean (Jernigan) Gamez was born July 12, 1941 in Crestview, FL. She died August 8, 2019 in San Leandro, CA at the age of 78 with her family at her bedside. Mrs. Gamez was residing in Castro Valley, CA at the time of her death. Graveside services will be held at Pyrom Chapel Baptist Church in Baker, FL on Saturday January 18, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL directing. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Salvation Army in her memory.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years; Robert A. Gamez, San Leandro, CA; sons - Robert Charpentier, Jeremy and Johnathan Gamez; grandchildren; Mercy Charpentier, Iris Tanksley, and Julia Charpentier, Katherine, Joshua, Kenneth, Zachary, Kristopher Gamez; great granddaughter, Zoya Tanksley; sisters; Eloise Crisp, Jorene Conn, and Marie Lindsey.
Mrs. Gamez was preceded in death by sisters; Marjorie Pridgen & Frances Clark, and son Geoffrey Gamez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.