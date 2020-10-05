Mary Jo English, age 101, of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Mary Jo was born July 23, 1919 in Chambers County, AL, to E.F. and Minnie Chapman James. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 52 years, Lucius L. “Luke” English; her son, H. Warren English; five brothers; and one sister.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Linda English; a brother, Tommy H. James; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. at University City Church of Christ, 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, with Minister Jeff Robison officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, 606 NE 7th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or to University City Church of Christ.
To view her full obituary, visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
