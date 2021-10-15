Mary Juanita Flowers age 81 of Elba, AL died Friday morning, October 15, 2021 in an Enterprise hospital. Funeral services will be held Sunday October 17, 2021, 2:00 PM at Zion Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Watson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Zion Chapel Baptist Church as well. The Flowers family are accepting flowers or contributions may be made to the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund 27057, Hwy 87, Elba, AL, 36323.
Survivors include son - Wade Flowers (Cindy), Elba; daughter - Brenda Smith (Ken), Wetumpka, AL; sister - Judi Stinson (Billy), Enterprise, AL; granddaughters - Jaymee Flowers, Elba, Tori O'Neal, Huntsville, AL, Granddaughters - Jaymee Flowers, and Kelli Rudolph, Elba; great granddaughter - Nova Rudolph, Elba; gGreat grandson - Apolla Rudolph, also of Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.