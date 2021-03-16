Mary Louise Kelley age 87 of Dothan, AL died Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home in Dothan. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jimmy Eddins officiating. Burial services will follow in the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughter - Evelyn "Evie" (Charles) Riley, and Kathy Harrelson, Dothan; son - Chris (Jonnathan) Kelley, Fort Lauderdale, FL; father and stepfather to her children Roland Kelley, Elba, AL; sister - Sue Anderson (Pete), Elba; six grandchildren, Tracie Riley, and Helen Pynes (Jody) Dothan, Doug Strange (Jessica), Jacksonville, FL, Chad Houston, and Cristy Byrd Elba, Tabatha Bedsole, Opp, AL; eleven great grandchildren Joshua Riley, Nicholas Floyd (Kim), Aaron Pynes, Sarah Strange, Elizabeth Strange, Emma Riley, Jason Adams, Tyler Carroll (Nemsi), Hunter Carroll (Aubrie), Shelby Carroll and great great-granddaughter - Addison Louise Floyd along with numerous nieces and nephews
