Mary Magdaline Miller “Granny Miller”, age 89, a longtime resident of Troy, AL, died peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Ministers Bobby Templin, Raymond Elliott, and Demar Elam officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Barron, Drake Barron, Curt Barron, Vohn Enloe, Chan Senn, Jay Adair, and Chris Gant.
Visitations was Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Green Hills Funeral Home and Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mary was the third oldest of twelve children.
Mary Faulkner and Jessie Miller united in marriage and shared 21 years until his untimely death in 1972. She worked at Kleinert’s in Elba, AL for 24 years. After her retirement, she began a 17-year tenure with the Collegedale Christian School in Troy.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her twin daughters, Linda Barron (James) and Brenda Penn (Mike); son, Jerry Miller (Jamie); eight grandchildren, Danny Barron (Jackie), Drake Barron (Heather), Curt Barron (Leighanne), Candy Enloe (Vohn), Shannon Senn (Chan), Michelle Grant (Chris), Jessica Adair (Jay), and Kelly Miller (Hunter); 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Faulkner; and sister, Ann Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie T. Miller; parents, William and Idell Faulkner; brothers, Rayford Faulkner, William Faulkner, Gillis Faulkner, Gilbert Faulkner, and Joe Faulkner; and sisters, Viola Jones, Marth Jean Conrad, Delphine Seay, and Bernice Littles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Granny Miller’s honor can be made to Collegedale Christian School (701 John M. Long Drive Troy, AL 36081) or to the Christian Student Center (703 University Avenue Troy, AL 36081). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net.
