Mary Nell Hardy age 89, a resident of Opp, AL died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Life Center of Pensacola Nursing Home in Pensacola, FL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Byron Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday evening, December 16, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to make memorial contributions are ask to do so to the Pine Level Cemetery Fund, c/o Carol Wilson, 1055 Claxton Ave. N, Elba, AL 36323.
Mrs. Hardy leaves behind a son - Jimmy Hardy and daughter-in-law - Ursula Hardy of Milton, FL; daughter - Connie Phillips, Pensacola; grandsons - Alexander Fontes, Pensacola, and Thomas K. Fontes, San Diego, CA; along with sisters - Betty Jane Carnley, Elba, and Bennie Merle Marler, Brantley, AL; and a brother - Joe Frank Kilcrease also of Brantley.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Collis Hardy, along with her parents Amanda Ethel Kilcrease, and Daniel McClarin Kilcrease.
