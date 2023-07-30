Mary Sue Kelley age 82 of the Damascus community died Saturday, July 29, 2023 at her home. Mary Sue was born to the late Lena Pearl Davis and Fondie D. Harrison on January 8th, 1941 in Elba, Alabama. She is a graduate of Elba High She was a lifelong member of Damascus Baptist Church and a founding member of the Damascus Senior Center.
Mary Sue leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sons, Christopher (Nenita) Kelley and Troy (April) Kelley all of Elba; grandsons, Glenn (Mary) Kelley, Jon (Kandance) Kelley, and Clay Kelley, granddaughters, Brigette Kelley and Reagan Kelley, 9 great grandchildren, sisters, Betty Jo (Ken) Hicks all of Elba, and Glenda Annette (Mike) Windham of New Brockton, AL, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ervin Kelley, her parents, Lena Pearl Davis and Fondie D. Harrison, and brothers, Wayne, Lavone, and Jimmy Harrison.
Funeral services will be held at Damascus Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Hubert McWaters and Rev. Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at Damascus Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Coffee County Training Center 801 Aviation Blvd., Elba, AL 36330.
