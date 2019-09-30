Mary J. Wilson age 87 of Opp, AL died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence with her devoted and loving sister Agnes at her side. Graveside services were held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Macedonia Memorial Gardens in Goodwater AL. Visitation was held Saturday September 28, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba.
Mary Wilson was born on May 2, 1932, to the union of Willie and Agnes Byrd (Carpenter) Johnson in Montgomery, AL. She remained in Goodwater until 2008 when she moved to Opp, to live with her sister. In 1948, Mary met and married Bud Wilson. To this union two sons were born - John L. Harrelson and an unnamed stillborn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Johnson and Agnes Carpenter, her two sons and her sister Beatrice Carpenter. She leaves to cherish her memory - sisters, Agnes Jean Carpenter of Opp, Odessa (Becky) Austin and Ann Mincey both of Bronx, NY; Special nieces Beverly “Niecy” Shakespeare (Winford) and Angela “Pokie” Coon; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives
