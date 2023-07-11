Mr. Matthew Day Sumblin, age 44, of Kinston, Ala., died unexpectedly Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Opp, Ala., and burial followed in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held at the funeral home Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kinston.
Survivors include his wife: Natasha Anderson Sumblin; sons: Colby Day Sumblin (wife, Sara Kate), and Matthew Cale Sumblin; daughter: Lilliann Paige Sumblin; granddaughter: Mary Jane Sumblin (due to arrive in September); mother: Regina Day Thompson (husband, Jack); father: Rocky D. Sumblin (wife, Vickie); sister: Hayley Sumblin Sasser (husband, Jason); mother & father-in-law: Genia & Rickey Anderson; brother-in-law: Hunter Anderson (Lauren); grandmother-in-law: Mary Jane Calhoun; aunts & uncles: Melita Day Hadley (husband, Jeffery), Andy Sumblin (wife, Anne), and Tim Sumblin (wife, Susan); nephews: Saban Sasser and Bryar & Briggs Anderson; and niece: Arden Sasser; along with numerous cousins, extended family members and close friends.
