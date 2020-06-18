Maude Lee Sheffield age 94, a resident of Brundidge, AL died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery on
Saturday, June 20, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Averyt Walker officiating. Burial will immediately follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at St. John Baptist Church on Saturday,
June 20th, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Sheffield is survived by daughter - Fran Sheffield (John) Hudson, Brundidge, AL; son - Danny (Debbie) Sheffield, Brundidge; daughter-in-law Erma Sheffield of Troy, AL; granddaughters - Kelly (Eddie)
Dickerson, Blackshear, GA, Vanessa (Ben Smith) Hudson, Cooper City, FL, and Ashley Sheffield (Lawrence) Johnston, Troy, AL; grandson - Daniel Sheffield of Prattville, AL. She also leaves behind great granddaughters - Ramona Hudson Smith of Cooper City, and Anise Rose Johnston of Troy.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Tolbert Sheffield, a son Jerry Sheffield, and by her parents Thelma and Jack Oglesby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.