Mavis Bowden Chappell age 80 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home in Elba, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include: sons - Raymond Lavon (Rhonda) Chappell, Elba, Jason Lee (Sharon) Burch, Troy, AL; grandsons - Robbie (Caitlin) Chappell, and Kendall Lavon (Ashley) Chappell, both of Elba; granddaughter - JaiLeigh Burch, Millbrook, AL; great grandsons - Michael Robert Chappell, and David Ray Chappell, both of Elba; brother - Carlton "Buddy" (Christine) Bowden, Elba; sister - Clevis Ann Ammons, Elba; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her father - Forest Hunter Bowden, mother - Etta Florene Bowden, husband - Raymond Doyle Chappell, son - Doyle LaWayne Chappell, brothers - Hayward Preston Bowden, and Gerald Lee Bowden, sister - Pauline Bowden Qualls.
