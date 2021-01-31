Max Stanford

Max Daniel Stanford, age 79, a resident of Brundidge, AL died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services for Mr. Stanford will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery at 2pm with Rev. Kenny Horn and Rev. Averyt Walker officiating.
Mr. Stanford served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard for over 20 years. He was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Brundidge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B and Elizabeth Walden Stanford; brothers: Willie G. Stanford, James G. Stanford, Johnny W. Stanford; and sister, Jane Weaver.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Nell Stanford; sons: Rickey Ellis (Irene) of Brundidge, Mike Ellis (Tammy) of Brundidge, Kim Ellis (Denise) of Brundidge; daughters: Gail Kelly (Tom) of Brundidge, Tammy Mack (Josh) of Elba; nine Grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers: J.B. Stanford (Belinda) of Dothan, Billy B. Stanford of Midland City; and sister-in-law Diane Stanford of Dothan.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jade Davis, Steven Carter, Caleb Downing, Peyton Davis, Chris Green and Josh Ellis; honorary pallbearers will be Drew Mack and Shannon Ellis.
