Mrs. May Walker of Enterprise, AL died February 16, 2023. Funeral service were held Saturday February 25, 2023 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
May Dora Walker was born in Coffee County on March 5, 1951, to Willie Frank Johnson Sr. and Susie Anna Lee Johnson. She was the fourth child of nine siblings. She received her formal education from Crossroads in Coffee County.
May leaves behind the love of her life Willie James Walker Sr of Enterprise; four children: Nathanial (Tammy) Johnson nad Lisa Cade, both of Enterprise, Aretha (Jerome) McCray of Chancellor AL, and Ashley (Tyrone) Cummings of Atlanta GA; ten grandchildren: Jerome McCray Jr., Anastasia Foster (Shawn), Anthony Purvis, Nathanial Poth, Talaina (Stedman) Burks, Katheleen (Eric) Hill, Sasha Cade (Jarvais), Adrain Smith (Celeste), Trevor Smith (Nina), Makala McCray, William Walker, Micheal Boswell and A’tyrhyana Cummings. Also a host of great grandchildren: Na’ryah, Zaiyaih, Zealyn, K’Myra, Quintarius, Craig, Tyler, Asaiah, Kobe, Lake. Four siblings; Willie Pearl (Eddie) Moultry of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Willie (Mary) Bean of Dothan AL, Ammie James (Joann) Johnson of Stuart, FL, Willie James (Michelle) Johnson of Headland AL, Tom (Pearl) Lee of Chicago, IL. Also, her special cousin and caregiver: Sara Johnson. A special friend: Marie Glover. And a host of sister-in laws, brother-in- laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
May Dora was preceded in death by her parents Willie Frank Johnson Sr. (father) and Susie Anna Johnson(mother), siblings: Wendell Jackson (sister), Willie Frank Johnson (brother), Willie Arthur Lee (brother), Joann Johnson (sister), two siblings that passed away during birth, children; LeAnna Walker (daughter), Willie James Walker Jr. (son), and Annette Walker (daughter).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.