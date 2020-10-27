Melissa Price Hughes age 59, a resident of Elba, AL died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, and no formal services will
be held.
She is survived by her husband - Terry Mac Hughes; sons - Kenneth Mac Hughes, and Joshua Hughes; along with sisters - Marilyn Byrd, and Melinda Rodgers; brothers - Ronnie Price, and Travis Price, all of Elba.
Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Jeanette Price, and Dallas Ray Price,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Hughes family.
