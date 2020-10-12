Melissa Stricklin Busby lost her battle with cancer on October 7, 2020, she was 54 years old. Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; Perry Lee Stricklin Sr. and Norma Jean McCallough Stricklin. She is survived by her stepmother; Dottie Stricklin; brothers - Perry Lee Stricklin (Ceretha), and Reese Stricklin of Elba; sister - Summer Stricklin of Troy; nephews - Conner, Austin, Reall and Stryker; nieces - Alleigh and Perry-Kate. Special friends; Mary Ann Whittaker and Kim Smith.
Memorial services will be held Sunday October 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, Elba, AL.
