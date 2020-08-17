Merita Bowers Shutt, age 83, died August 17, 2020, at The Village at Cook Springs in Birmingham, AL. A receiving of friends will be held at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, AL on Wednesday, August 19, at 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Daniels of First Baptist Church of Chalkville, AL officiating. Mrs. Shutt was born on April 30, 1937, to Rowe and Nettie Bowers of Enterprise, AL. Mrs. Shutt graduated from Elba High School and worked in a civil service position at Fort Rucker. She moved to Birmingham, in 1977 and worked at Hays International and Southern Research Institute.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Reginald C. Shutt, her sister, Martha Jo Dunn, her son-in-law, Jeffery L. Brown, and her step-daughter, Kelly Shutt. Survivors include daughter, Wanda Brown; sons, Tim (Donna) Watson; Chris (Karen) Watson; step-daughter, Konni Ann Bell; five grandchildren, Heath (Lindsay) Ethridge; Lauren (Daniel) Brooks; Rebekah Watson; Joshua (Mattie) Watson; and Bailey Watson. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Braylen Ethridge, Ava Brooks, and Everleigh and Piper Watson.
