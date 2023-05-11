Lula “Merlene” Flowers died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her home in the Wilkenstown community. Her husband, Bobby Joe Flowers preceded her in death. Merlene was born November 9, 1949, to the late Perry and Merle Baker. She was married to Bobby Joe for 56 years. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Merlene is survived by her four children: Lesia Grice (Jimmy) Ozark, AL; Bobby Joe Flowers, II, and Michael Flowers (April), all of Wilkenstown; and Stephen Flowers Troy. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Christopher DuBose (Danielle), Tiffany Henderson (Cameron), Cody DuBose (Laney), Myron Davis (Angel), Chelsia Kilpatrick (John), Perry Davis (Chelsea), Erin Flowers, Lindsay Flowers, Brandon Flowers, Dakota Flowers and Sharon Flowers. Mawmaw Flowers enjoyed the love of nine great-grandchildren: Remington and Hampton DuBose, Camden and Miles Henderson, Baileigh, Maddie, and Braison Kilpatrick, Adam and Gabriel Davis. Merlene is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Murry “Bubba” (Christine) Baker, sister and brother-in-law, Linda “Sister” (James) Sheets and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that are considered family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Dubose, Cody Dubose, Brandon Flowers, John Kilpatrick, Kevin Sheets, and Thomas Arnold. The guest book may be signed, and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
