Mrs. Mildred Bryan Helms, age 92, of Kinston, AL died peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Kelley’s Place Assisted Living in Enterprise, AL.
Mrs. Helms is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Bryan Helms & Dianne of Troy, AL; daughter and son-in-law, Julia Helms Newhouse & Paul of Spartanburg, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Jane Helms Flowers & Andy of Tallahassee, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Jenelle Helms Smith & Darren of Kinston; and son, Hugh Helms of Wetumpka, AL; grandchildren, William Helms, Kate Helms Patrow and Aric, David Flowers and Alexis, Stephen Flowers, Christopher Newhouse and Patrick Smith and Kelsey; 3 great-grandchildren, Jack, Alex, and Ellie Patrow; brother, Lawrence Bryan, Graceville, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Helms; and parents, Isabel Kilcrease Bryan and Giles D. Bryan plus three brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Helms was a faithful member of the Kinston First Baptist Church.
Funeral services for Mrs. Helms will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Stewart Young will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be William Helms, David Flowers, Stephen Flowers, Christopher Newhouse, Patrick Smith and LaVaughn Carpenter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kinston First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
