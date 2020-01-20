Milford William Johnson age 91, a resident of Elba, AL died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held at Ino Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning at 1:30 PM with Rev. Garry Winstead and Rev. Wayne Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Ino Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. The family will be accepting flowers, or those wishing to make memorials are asked to do so to Ino Baptist Church, 6157 Hwy 134, Kinston, Alabama 36453.
Milford dedicated his life to serving his Lord and Savior at an early age, and served as pastor of various churches in Coffee, Covington, and Etowah counties for over 64 years.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife - Sara Nell Johnson of Elba; sons - Jerry Johnson (Linda), Dothan, AL, and Tim Johnson (Lisa), of Elba. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, grandsons - William E. Johnson, Montgomery, AL, Chafin Johnson (Melissa), Niceville, FL, and Cameron Johnson (Ale McMurphy) of Elba; granddaughter - Casey Piola (Alex), of Birmingham, AL.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Annette Mercer Johnson, parents, Lillie and Roy Johnson, along with siblings; Nancie Wise, Kilbie Johnson, and Henry "Buck" Johnson.
