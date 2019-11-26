Minnie Hester Johnson age 97, a resident of Glenwood, AL died Sunday, November 24, 2019 peacefully at her home. Graveside services will be held at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon, November 27th, from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. The family will be accepting flowers or those who wish to make memorial contributions are ask to do so to the Antioch Primitive
Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o George King, 4625 County Road 215, Jack, AL 36346.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son; J.C. (Patty) Johnson of Ozark, AL: daughters - Estin (Larry) Baker of Glenwood, and Shirley (Mac) Stagner of Tallassee, AL. She is also survived by six grandchildren, and
numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Garfield Johnson, along with her parents Myrtle Flowers Hester, and Joe Cephus Hester.
