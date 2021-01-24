Minnie Lee Johnson age 78, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise due to complications of COVID-19.
Graveside services will be held at the Goodman Assembly of God Church
Cemetery on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Shaun
Moore officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson leaves behind sons - Charlie Junior Johnson, Frank Johnson and Chris Johnson, all of Elba and Charlie Joe Johnson, of Opp, AL; daughter - Nancy Ann Hodge, Elba; She is also survived by a brother - James Richards of Elba.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Johnson, a son, Jeff Johnson, a granddaughter, Jamie Lou Maddox, along with her parents Mary and Clyde Richards.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Johnson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.