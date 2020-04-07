Mr. Willie Mitchell "Mitch" Bragg, age 62, a resident of Enterprise, Ala., died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services were held April 3, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Larry Doster and Rev. Dale Morgan officiating. Burial followed with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
Mitchell graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, Texas.
He is survived by his wife - Beverly Boutwell Bragg, Enterprise, AL; other family members - Tom (Vicki) Drummond, Hunter (Lissa) Drummond, Hadley and Kinsey Drummond, Spencer (Crisann) Drummond, Kenley, Beau, and Gage Drummond, Zelda (Wilson) Mobley, Brannon (Angela) Mobley, Brenly and Addison Mobley, Britainy (David) Luckett, Madison and Londyn Luckett, Joseph Clark Bragg, Rebecca Bragg Drummond, Betty Boutwell, Deborah Davis, Brenda (Van) Maddox, and Dianne (Bryan) Helms. He is also survived by special friends
Hayward (Shirley) Legg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Nell Bragg and Willie Grafton Bragg, along with a brother, John Stephenson Bragg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.