Mona rogers

Mona Edwina Rogers age 68 of Ozark, AL died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. Graveside services will be held from Alberton Cemetery on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating.
Survivors include: daughters - Deanna Aitken and Vonda Morris of Morgantown, WV and Katherine Ayhens of Metairie, LA; sisters - Jo Ann Osbon, Linda Jordan, Lee Ann
Valentine; brothers - Larry Moore and Anthony Valentine; grandchildren- Jackie, Ayden and Thairen Morris, Quinten Aitken and Tobias Ayhens.
She was preceded in death by her mother Georgia Hoskins and her sisters Tanja Hoskins and Patricia Crabtree.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Rogers family.
