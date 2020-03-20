Mr. George Lindsey, age 58 of Opp, Ala., died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Andalusia, Ala.
Funeral services were held March 10, 2020 at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church of Opp, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
George Jr. was born June 13, 1961 to Louise Lindsey and the late George Lindsey. He was a graduate of Opp High School.
George was preceded in death by his father, George Lindsey; one brother, John Lindsey; and one sister, Mary N. Shivers.
Survivors include his mother: Louise Lindsey, Opp; two brothers: Willie M. Lindsey, Opp, and Aaron Lindsey, Mobile, Ala.; four sisters: Mary A. (Ray) Coleman, Elba, Ala., Nettie (Johnny) Lacey, Lacie (Nathan) Stoudemire, Opp, and Polly Stoudemire, Brewton, Ala.; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
