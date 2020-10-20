Mrs. Betty Edna Smith died Monday, October 19. 2020 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 81 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, 7638 Hwy 87, Elba AL, with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at Sorrells Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.
Mrs. Smith was born December 13, 1938 in Coffee County to the late Tweed Bell and Samantha Davis Harrison.
In addition to her parents, three sisters: Eva Martin, Verse Henderson, and Ruby Nell Hanks; and two brothers: Capp and Pete Harrison all preceded her in death.
Survivors include two children: Kathy Barns and Billy Smith; one special friend, Shannon “Cheyenne”; one granddaughter, Sheryl; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
