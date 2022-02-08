Mrs. Carly Mixon

Mrs. Carly Barnett Mixon, age 48, of Opp, AL died Monday, February 7, 2022 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.
Carly is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Chad William Mixon; daughters, Gracie Mixon and Callie Claire Mixon; son, Cole Barnett Mixon; parents, Sandra Gail Tharpe Barnett and Robert Lynn Barnett; sister, Kelley Barnett Thornburg and husband, Bradley; mother and father-in-law, Kay and Philip Mixon; sister-in-law, Kristy Mixon Fisher and husband, Tony; five nieces and nephews; and several close friends she loved like family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mable & T. J. Tharpe; and paternal grandparents, Sylvia & R. C. Barnett.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mixon will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022 from Ino Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Thursday at Ino Baptist Church. Pastors Garry Winstead and Braxton Eldridge will be officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.