Mrs. Edna Smart age 87 of Orange Park, FL, formerly of Elba, AL, died Thursday October 14, 2021 at Vision Manor in Orange, Park, FL. Graveside services will be held Saturday October 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church of Elba, AL, 1320 Highland Drive, Elba, Al 36323.
Survivors include: daughter in law - Sandra Smart, and granddaughter - Misty (Nathan) Crider, both of Orange Park.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband - Paul Smart, parents - John David and Ollie Kelley Thames, and son- Larry Smart
