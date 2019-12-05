Mrs. Imogene Davis Stokes, age 92, of Andalusia, AL died on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 in Enterprise, AL.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Foreman Funeral Home Chapel, in Andalusia with Minister Greg Hancey officiating the service. Interment will be in Andalusia Memorial cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 PM Saturday at Foreman Funeral Home.
She is survived by her step-daughter; Linda Hinson of Kinston AL and her step-daughter-in-law; Linda Stokes of Canal Fulton, Ohio, three grandchildren; Lindsey Stokes of Cleveland, OH, Lorna Stokes of England, and Brandon Hinson of Augusta, GA, one sister; Linda Strickland (Jimmy) of Enterprise, AL, and three sisters-in-law; Ann Davis of Elba, AL, Betty Davis of Opp, AL, and Jeanette Davis of Wicksburg, AL.
Flowers will be accepted. Those unable to attend the service may sign the guest registry online at www.foremanfuneralhome.com.
