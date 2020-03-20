Mrs. Jeanette T. Starling, age 73, of Enterprise, Ala., died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Medical Center Enterprise.
Funeral services were held March 10, 2020 at Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Jeanette was born on November 29, 1946 to Robert L. and Mary L. Willis-Browning in Platte City, Mo. Later in life she married Robert Starling, a solider at Ft. Rucker, Ala., and eventually he retired and made their home in Enterprise, Ala. Jeanette also began her civil service career while being an army wife
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Robert Starling; sisters; Ruth McDaniel, Christine Morris and Gera Idine Kelly; and brothers; Robert “Bus” Browing and Walter Greek Browning.
Survivors include her daughter: Sonja Tanner Baldwin; grandchildren: Brittany Smith, Joshua Smith; and great-granddaughter: AriAnna; stepsons: Everette Starling and Greg Starling; and her sister: Ada Carrell
