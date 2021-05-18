Mrs. Luvenia Jones, age 87, of Elba, Ala., died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Enterprise Medical Center with her family by her side.
Zoom memorial services were held Friday, May 7, 2021, from the Coleman Funeral Home Chapel.
She was born on January 20, 1934, to the late Mr. Leamon Horstead and Mrs, Beaulah Horstead.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sons, Clemmie C. Jones and Hubert Jones.
Survivors include three sons: Sammy D. (Karen) Jones, Larry Jones, and William M. (Mary) Jones; three daughters: Malinda Jones, Teresa Crawford, and Karen Head (Charlie Head); her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
