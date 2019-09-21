Mrs. Mildred Smith, age 78, of Enterprise, Ala., died August 16, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services were held August 26, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
Mildred Smith (Mil) was born on April 22, 1941 in Enterprise, to the late Nettie Bell Henderson and the late James (Pie) Henderson.
Survivors include two daughters: Maryann Lawson, Enterprise, and Brenda (Johnny) Russaw Sr. of Ozark, Ala.; two sons: Robert Henderson, San Antonio Texas, and Alvin Smith; one sister: Clara Lumpkin, Albany, NY; and one brother: Minister Elder Henry Henderson, Enterprise; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.
