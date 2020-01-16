Mrs. Patsy G. Lee Jan 16, 2020 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Patsy G. Lee age 83 of Elba, AL died Thursday morning in Elba Health and Rehab center. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sale of Vehicle - Cook Chevrolet Inc Brainstorms for 1/16/2020 Birth of Kristen Marie Nelson announced Elba Tigers win area opener against Kinston Elba Elementary School announces start of pre-registration for First Class Pre-K Program Elba High Baseball plans annual Old Timers vs. Rookies event for Saturday, Feb. 8th Sale of Vehicles - Larry's Paint and Body Shop Evergreen Cemetery - Seeking Bids for Lawn Care and Maintenance Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElba Police identify victim from Thursday, Jan. 16, murder investigationTwo New Brockton police officers recognized for excellent serviceBirth of Kristen Marie Nelson announcedSale of Vehicle - Cook Chevrolet IncSale of Vehicles - Larry's Paint and Body ShopLocal homeowner acts ahead of city enforcement by clearing propertyMa-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama announces Jan. 25th meetingEvergreen Cemetery - Seeking Bids for Lawn Care and MaintenancePhillip H HammForestry Field Day set for Friday, Jan. 17, in Andalusia ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
