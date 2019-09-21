Mrs. Peggy Cole Tillis, age 70, of Brantley, Ala., died September 13, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Thursday Sept. 19, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, Ala. Visitation was held Wednesday Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba.
Peggy Lee Cole-Tillis was born April 8, 1949 in Coffee County to the late James and Ola Lee Cole.
Peggy was the youngest of thirteen kids, she graduated from Mulberry Heights High School in Elba AL in 1968. In 1971 Peggy graduated from Douglas MacArthur Technical Institute in Opp, AL with a degree in nursing.
Survivors include two daughters and three sons: Michelle (Stacy) Stanton, Manhattan, Kan., Tony Cole, Dozier, Ala., Donnie (Bettina) Cole, Grafenwoehr, GE, Christina Tillis, Dozier, and Charles (LaTrice) Tillis, Fort Stewart, Ga.; 11 grandchildren: Justin West, Ebony West, De’andre Cole, Donnetria Cole, Davenya Cole, Devin Cole, LaQuentin Mitchell, Briana Mitchell, Zariya Tillis, Taniya Tillis and Tyler Tillis; four great-grandchildren: Donovan West, Braylin Mcghee, Brycen June, and Kaden Tuckand; two brothers: Nathenial Cole and Monroe Cole; one sister, Ruth Singleton; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
