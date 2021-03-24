Mrs. Reiva Tindol, age 95, of Jack, AL died Tuesday evening at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba.
Latest News
- Governor Ivey announces locations for National Guard Mobile Vaccination Clinics to include Coffee County
- Zion Chapel Bass Team finishes third at tourney in six-man team competition
- Local Baseball ** Softball ** DIAMOND DUST
- Probate Estate Legal - In the Matter Patricia Taylor Johnson
- Probate Court Estate Legal - In the Matter of the Estate of Laouida Ann Miller
- Elba City Council votes to purchase seven Crown Vic police cars from Enterprise for Elba Police Department
- Coffee County Commissioners waive farm center rental fee for ‘free speech rally’ on April 10th
- Lema Walker finishes “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” through Elba Public Library
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Ivey announces locations for National Guard Mobile Vaccination Clinics to include Coffee County
- Elba City Council votes to purchase seven Crown Vic police cars from Enterprise for Elba Police Department
- Mt. Gilead Church announces Saturday, March 27, BBQ Sale
- Probate Court Estate Legal - In the Matter of the Estate of Laouida Ann Miller
- Lema Walker finishes “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” through Elba Public Library
- James Hataway
- Austin Hudson
- Winston Shiver
- Public Hearing Notice for City of Elba's CDBG Project for Downtown Revitalization (LR-CM-PF-18-020)
- Coffee County Commissioners waive farm center rental fee for ‘free speech rally’ on April 10th
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.