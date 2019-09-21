Mrs. Ruby Gray, age 65, of Enterprise, Ala., died recently at Flowers Hospital.
Funeral services were held August 23, 2019 at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Ruby was born on March 22, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fester McGee; mother, Robbie Lee Mims McGee; three brothers, Glen, Edward and Lamar McGee, and sister, Mary Katherine Head.
Survivors include her husband: Douglas L. Gray; four sons: Douglas L. Gray, Curtis Gray, Won Gray, and Miguel Gray, all of Enterprise; daughter: Bernicea Gray; one brother: Larry (Misty) McGee; one sister: Annie Pujoue, all of Enterprise; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
