Ms. Wayne Rugg age 93 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held from Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Chris Barrow and Rev. Cary Maulden officiating. Burial services will follow in the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Ms. Rugg will lie-in-state one hour prior to services at Zion Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include: daughters - Paula (Wendell) Black, Zion and Pam (Jerrell) Flowers, Zion Chapel Community, AL; sister - Nell Wilson, also of the Zion Chapel Community; granddaughters - Stacey (Paul) Nelson, Elba, Britley (Michael) Parker, Elba, Jennifer (Tate) Gatlin, Jack, AL, and Jessica (Aaron) Hutton, Wetumpka, AL; great granddaughters - Carson Nelson, Angel Flowers, - Kinley (Colten) Kelley, Aryn Nelson, all of Elba, and Emma Hutton, of Wetumpka, AL; great grandson - Asher Hutton, Wetumpka; great granddaughters - Ella Grace Hutton, Wetumpka, and Parker Kelley, of Elba.
