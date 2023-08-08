Ms. Delores Mullins of Daleville , AL died on July 30, 2023. Memorial services were held Saturday August 5, 2023 at St. Mark AME Church Daleville, with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Delores Lynn Mullins was born July 15, 1960 to Charlie Mullins Jr. and Icy Lee Faulk in Miami, FL. She was a graduate of Daleville High School and was a member of St. Mark AME Church , Daleville.
She leaves to cherish her memories to four sons: Victor Mullins of Killeen, TX, Jamar Smith (Candance) of Ozark, AL, Adrian Hunter of Dothan, AL, and Malcolm Smith of Enterprise, AL; two daughters: Schmika Mullins of Enterprise, and Terese Zinerman (Ryan) of Killeen; two brothers: the late Victor Blanks, and Collis Blanks (Inez) of Daleville, AL; three sisters: Jackie Lewis (James) of New Brockton, AL, Evelyn Blanks of Daleville, and the late Debra Gray.
