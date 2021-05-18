Ms. Eloise Williams of Enterprise died Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Private services were held Thursday May 14, 2021 with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Sister Eloise Williams was born July 20, 1949 in Coffee County, AL to the late Elder J. D. and Pinell Sanders.
She received her education in the Enterprise School system. Eloise was a member of John's Chapel AME Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters - Anna Bell Sanders, Dorothy Dixon and Annie Mary McGuire.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two brothers; Deacon John (Eldress Felicia) Sanders, Lakeland, FL, and Reverend Freddie (Annie) Flowers, Ozark, AL; four sisters; Annie Lois Mills, Hilda (Samuel) Blake, Johnnie Sanders, Brenda (Reverend James) Booth; one God-Son; Arthur McGuire; adoptive daughter; Louise Jones; special childhood friend/sister; Allie Bell (Retired Elder David) Reddick and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
