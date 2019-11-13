Ms. Jesseca Sarah Brazelton Tyer, age 33, of Opp, AL died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home.
Jesseca is survived by her three boys, Houston, Trevor and Caleb Tyer; mother, Kathy Holmes; step-father, Fred Piland; paternal grandmother, Linda Rushing; paternal great-aunt, JoAnn Brazelton; best friends, Alexa and Cody Holmes, Heath Holmes and Nikki Garrett; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Will Brazelton; maternal grandparents, Syble & Ernest Holmes; and paternal grandfathers, Bill Brazelton and Dykes Rushing.
Funeral services for Ms. Jesseca Tyer will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, AL Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Allen Joyner will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Garrett, Michael Peek, Brant Mullen, Heath Holmes, Cody Holmes and Dustin Berry. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Anderson and Donnie Odom.
