Joy Mae Adcock age 87 of Elba, AL died Friday, September 8, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. James Hataway officiating. Burial services will follow in the Taylor Hill Cemetery Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: daughter - Susan Elaine Wise, Ino Community, AL; sons - James Wayne (Lynn) Adcock, Brantley, AL, - Keith (Penny) Adcock, Elba, - Kenneth (Donna) Adcock, Lancaster, SC, and Michael Wayne (Paula) Adcock, Elba; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
