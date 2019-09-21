Ms. Kay Salter died on August 5, 2019. Funeral services were held August 10, 2019 at Mt. Zion First Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Kay Dean Salter was born to the late John and Lillie Smith in Crenshaw County, AL on April 25, 1945.
Kay was mother to six children; three sons, and three daughters, and a special granddaughter Shakelia Ann Salter.
She was a member of the Kinston Full Gospel Church.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Ida Mae Bridges, Mae Osis James, and Johnnie Mae Randolph; brothers; Jessie G. Smith, John Smith, Jr., Lester Smith, Sylvester Smith and Jim Henry Smith, son-in-law; Jamie Hinton.
She leaves to cherish her memories; children - John Edward (Stephanie) Salter, Lorenzo Salter, Douglas Lee (Annie) Salter, Ketrin LaShon Hinton, Shelia Ann (Jerome) Crittenden, Jennifer Kay McCovery; sisters - Annie Mae Burnette, Lillie Mae Smith, Olean Smith, and Mary (Felix) Brown; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special sisters-in-law - Ola Mae Salter and Betty Nix; special friends - Helen Daniels and Wilkie Payne.
