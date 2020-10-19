Ms. Martha Ann Stevens age 72, of Montgomery, AL died at her home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hayes Funeral Home & Cremations of Elba, AL upon completion.
Latest News
- Elba mayor announces Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as neighborhood trick-or-treating time this year
- Elba City Council certifies vote canvass from Oct. 6th mayoral runoff election
- Worley-Wilson wedding plans announced for December 2020
- Elba Tigers face Ariton in ‘must win’ region clash Friday night, Oct. 16th
- Public Hearing Concerning Vacation of a Portion of Coffee County Road 411
- Notice of Election - State of Alabama; County of Coffee
- Notice of Publication - In The Matter of Siburline Modlin
- Notice from McClain Contracting Company
Most Popular
Articles
- Worley-Wilson wedding plans announced for December 2020
- Elba mayor announces Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as neighborhood trick-or-treating time this year
- Elba Tigers face Ariton in ‘must win’ region clash Friday night, Oct. 16th
- Public Hearing Concerning Vacation of a Portion of Coffee County Road 411
- Melissa Stricklin Busby
- Notice of Election - State of Alabama; County of Coffee
- Elba chooses next mayor
- Elba City Council certifies vote canvass from Oct. 6th mayoral runoff election
- McCollough-Shelley engagement announced for December nuptials
- Madalyn Miller
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.