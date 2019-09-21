Ms. Natalie Elliard Lewis of Elba, Ala. died August 18, 2019 at Crenshaw Community Hospital.
Funeral services were held August 24, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba.
Natalie was born on March 11, 1962. She was the eldest daughter of Clauzell and JoAnn Elliard. She attended school in the Elba School System.
Natalie was preceded in death by sisters, Marsha Elliard and Tierney Foushee.
Survivors include her parents: Clauzell and Joann Elliard; a son: Ronald Pernell Terry; a daughter: Natalie Nicole Boswell, all of Elba; a brother: Maurice (Paula) Elliard, Meridianville, Ala.; a sister: Maria Evans, Enterprise, Ala.; aunts: Nona Gipps, New Brockton, Ala., Jessie Hurtt, Victoria, Va., Nadene White, Elba, and Betty Ann White, Enterprise; a special friend: Keith Hill, Brantley, Ala.; eight grandchildren: Haleigh, Kila, Ashley, Shalia, Natalie, Paris, Noelle, and Devin; two great-grandchildren: Ci’erre and Cymone; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
