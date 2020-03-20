Ms. Sue Messick age 76 of Elba, AL died at her home today surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home and Cremations of Elba, AL.
Latest News
- Covington Electric Cooperative postpones annual meeting due to COVID-19 concerns
- Coffee County Commission releases important information "to know" during COVID-19 situation in Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Warning Alabamians of COVID-19 Scams
- Elba Elementary School announces Kindergarten Registration will be held next week on March 25th & March 26th
- Elba Parks and Recreation hosts Commit to Health 5K Run / Walk
- Notice of Election
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - John R. Nelson and Christina L. Nelson
- Notice of Appointment - Estate of Hazel Lee Marler Ennis
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Kay Ivey issues updated statement Friday, March 20, on statewide public health order
- Elba City Hall taking precautions due to COVID-19 concerns
- 2020 Miss Elba Queens crowned recently
- Elba City Schools plans to close after school Wednesday, March 18, and be closed until Monday, April 6, due to COVID-19 concerns
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - John R. Nelson and Christina L. Nelson
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Warning Alabamians of COVID-19 Scams
- Coffee County Commission releases important information "to know" during COVID-19 situation in Alabama
- Elba Parks and Recreation hosts Commit to Health 5K Run / Walk
- Elba’s FEMA buyout project continuing to move forward
- ADPH offers new recommendations regarding public gatherings in response to COVID-19
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.