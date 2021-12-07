MyQuell L. Smith of Enterprise, AL died November 24, 2021. Funeral Service were held Saturday December 4, 2021 Daleville Christian Fellowship with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
The youngest of six siblings, MyQuell LaQuavian Smith was born November 8, 2006 in Enterprise, to Misty Canady and Michael Smith.
MyQuell was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and a freshman at Enterprise High School. He was an honor student, as well as, a rising star in both football and track. MyQuell leaves to cherish his memories: his mother Misty (Cedric) Canady, his father Michael (Michelle) Smith Sr.; four sisters: Ashuntae Smith, Evie Williams, Christina Williams, Jacqualyn Alexander; and one brother Michael Smith Jr; grandparents: Frederick and Evon Alvin, Willie and James and Faye Smith; uncles: David (Mihaela) Ardis and Brian Smith; aunts:
Penny McKenzie and Rebecca Law; nephews: KayDen and Maverick Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends.
