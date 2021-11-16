Myrtie Mettitt of Enterprise, AL died November 6, 2021. Graveside services were held Saturday November 13, 2021 Union Grove Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Myrtie Mae Merritt was born in Bellwood, AL on February 17, 1930, to Robert and Annie Thomas. She attended Bellwood High School, and was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church, Enterprise where she served faithfully until her illness. She was united in holy matrimony to Moses Merritt and to this union three children were born: Morris Merritt; Joseph Merritt, and Annie J. Merritt, all whom preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters: Orlean (Roy) Thomas of Chancellor, AL and Mae R. Krider of Las Vegas, NV.; three sisters-in-law, Lonnie (Raymond) Madison of Enterprise; Sara Powell of Chancellor , and Annie Joe Merritt of Boston, MS; two granddaughters who lived with her: Joanna Merritt, who was a loving caregiver and Selina (Bo) Crawford. Rev. Dora Franklin and Teresa Franklin were special cousins who also helped with her care. In addition, she leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
