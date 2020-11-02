Nancy Flowers age 100 of Elba died October 22, 2020 at Elba Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services were held Saturday October 31, 2020, at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Nancy Flowers, affectionately known as Modear, was born to the late Doll and Mary Ann Coleman on January 26, 1920. She received her early education in Frisco, AL. She met the love of her life, Nathaniel Flowers, and they were united in holy matrimony on October 26, 1940. The Lord blessed them with 13 children. Nancy was a nanny, midwife, seamstress, raising multiple generations of children. She was employed by Kleinert’s in Elba, and often sewed clothes for her children and grandchildren
Nancy was preceded in death by three daughters: Pearleen Flowers, Ola Mae Flowers Goosby, and Keshia Goosby Newton; two sons: John Flowers and Willie C. Flowers; four sisters and three brothers. She also delivered three infants who died at birth.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish the memories of her blessed, long, well lived life, three daughters: Lee Etta Edwards of New Brockton, AL, Elder Elizabeth Martin (Clinton) of Lawton, OK, Sharon Greenwood of Enterprise, AL; two sons: Reverend Joseph N. Flowers (Mary) of Headland, AL and Leandra Flowers (Renee) of Elba; one sister: Emma Nell Baker of Ozark, AL; one stepson: Danny Cole of Gary IN, 32 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren plus host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
