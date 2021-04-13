Ms. Nancy Mary Pipkins died April 10, 2021. Graveside services were held April 13, 2021. Haw Hill Assembly of God with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba, directing.
Nancy Mary Pipkins was born on August 27, 1945 to the late Daniel R. & Eula Taylor Pipkins.
She was a lifelong member of Haw Hill Assembly of God where she served as secretary for over 4o years. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; Daniel and Eula Taylor Pipkins, brothers: James Pipkins and John Pipkins, sisters: Pauline Hallford, Irene Holder and Doris Hughes, one niece: Audrey Lehnerz, Nephews: Junior Sawyer and Pete Walls.
