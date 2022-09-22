Nancy Carnley Morrow, age 82, a resident of St. Martin's retirement facility in Birmingham, AL, died this morning, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion of Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Coffee County’s FY23 includes 5% COLA for employees
- Elba Tigers defeat Brantley Bulldogs 42-35 in Class 1A football
- Elba City Council votes to fund one-time pay increase for employees
- Elba City Council tables vote on Woodland Dr./Putnam St. repairs
- Brainstorms for 9/15/2022
- City of Elba - Ordinance Establishing & Implementing Weight Restrictions on bridges within the Downtown Business District
- Westside Baptist and First Baptist to host Community Revival, Sept. 18-21, in Elba
- Final Settlement Notice: In Re: The Matter of Jimmy Glenn Chandler
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnny Foley
- Elba Tigers defeat Brantley Bulldogs 42-35 in Class 1A football
- Elba City Council tables vote on Woodland Dr./Putnam St. repairs
- Joshua Burdeshaw
- Donnon B Bryan
- Mary Hodge
- Sarah Phillips
- Brainstorms for 9/15/2022
- Elba City Council votes to fund one-time pay increase for employees
- Westside Baptist and First Baptist to host Community Revival, Sept. 18-21, in Elba
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.